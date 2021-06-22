Accidentally call 9-1-1? Law Enforcement says don’t hang up

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just this month, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says it's taken more than 150 accidental 911 calls.

An accidental call could be fatal when interfering with a real call.

More than 700 times this year there's been no emergency, just an accidental 9-1-1 call.

"Every time the dispatcher has to take a break to answer every single 9-1-1 call that comes in..it can certainly detract the job of assisting someone that really needs help instead of an accidental dial, and it takes a lot of time to accomplish that," said Sheriff Mark Westen, Langlade County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say they don't know exactly why they're seeing an uptick but say new technology may be playing a factor .

As phones and watches are often equipped with SOS and emergency features.

So what should you do if you accidentally call 9-1-1?

Officials say stay on the line, as hanging up can do more harm than good.

Dispatchers can see your call attempt, and officers most likely will have to respond in person if they try to call you back and you don't answer.

"That further complicates the problem and sometimes creates a little bit more urgency for our agency to respond to confirm what is happening if there is a problem or not. So we always ask people, please stay on the line."

Law enforcement officials also say that if a person repeatedly calls 9-1-1 accidentally they could face a fine.