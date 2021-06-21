US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected to announce steps that the federal government plans to take to reconcile the legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities. The recent discovery of children’s remains buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school has rekindled interest in that legacy both in Canada and the United States. The first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, Haaland is scheduled Tuesday to outline a path forward while addressing members of the National Congress of American Indians during the group’s midyear conference.