Turkish high court accepts indictment against Kurdish party

Turkey’s highest court has accepted an indictment by a top prosecutor seeking to disband the country’s opposition pro-Kurdish party on terror-related charges. The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled in favor of hearing the case against the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, which was filed by the chief appeals court prosecutor who is accusing it of colluding with Kurdish militants and of seeking to “destroy the unity of the state.” The prosecutor also wants to cut state funding for the party and to bar 450 party members from holding political office for five years. The party, the second largest opposition group in parliament, says the case against it is politically motivated.