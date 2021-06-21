Third Schauer homicide suspect enters not guilty pleas

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another one of the three people accused in the death of a Marshfield man has pleaded not guilty.

Jared Carl, 20, was in Marathon County Circut Court Monday morning for an arraignment hearing. Carl is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of THC. The charges stem from the death of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in December of 2020.

At the hearing, Carl pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him. A pretrial conference was then scheduled for August 23rd at the end of the hearing. Carl is currently being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Jared’s father Shawn pleaded not guilty to his charges in the case back in April. The third suspect, Audrey Benson, pleaded not guilty to charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, hiding a corpse as a party to a crime, and resisting or obstructing an officer in April as well.