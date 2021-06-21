The bears are awake: Safety tips for summertime

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you encounter a bear, officials say you never want to approach it, especially if it's an adult female with cubs.

Officials said the best thing to do is to make the bear uncomfortable.

That can be done by banging pots and pans or yelling from a safe distance, like on your deck or from behind a window.

But you can also remove things that would likely attract them.

"Reducing and removing any attractants for the bears, that's generally any kind of food or trash, birdfeeders is a very common one," said Randy Johnson, Large Carnivore Specialist at the Wisconsin DNR, "Once they find a food source like that, they'll often return to it."

Randy adds that you'll want to make sure that you remove the food source and clean it up.

You can find more information from the state DNR on bear safety here.