Price County Sheriff’s Office searching for elderly dementia patient

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Price County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help locating a missing elderly dementia patient.

They're searching for 86-year-old Barbra M Wilson. Police describe her as being 5'2" tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Police say her vehicle was found abandoned on Little Rapids Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Price County Sheriff's Office at 715-339-3011.

There is not an image available of Barbra at this time.