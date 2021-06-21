NASCAR co-owner Pitbull mixing racing with upcoming tour

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The man known as Mr. Worldwide is ready to get back to his main business even as he spends more and more time with his latest investment in NASCAR. Pitbull’s new tour titled “I Don’t Know About You But I Feel Good” starts July 25 as the Grammy-winning rapper moves from the racetrack back to the stage. He said he knows everyone wants to dance, escape and enjoy the world again. Pitbull has been very busy in racing since becoming a co-owner of the new NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing. He attended the latest Cup series at the Nashville Superspeedway.