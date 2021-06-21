Mexico president to investigate border shooting of innocents

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s president is vowing to investigate the border shootings that left 19 dead. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that evidence indicated that 15 of the victims were innocent bystanders. The other four dead were suspected gunmen, from a group that drove into the northern border city of Reynosa and opened fire indiscriminately. Reynosa is located across the border from McAllen, Texas, and has been the scene of fighting between factions of the Gulf cartel. The dead included taxi drivers, workers and a nursing student. Images posted on social media showed bodies in the streets. Authorities are still investigating the motive.