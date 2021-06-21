Iran’s president-elect says he won’t meet with Biden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president-elect says he’s not willing to meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its support for regional militias. Ebrahim Raisi made the comment at a news conference on Monday after winning Iran’s election last Friday in a landslide. The United States, now hoping to get Iran back into Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, had hoped to negotiate over other issues as well.