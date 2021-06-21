Helmet safety includes replacement

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Whether you're going on a casual bike ride or a trek up the mountains, helmets can help protect you from concussions and other serious head injuries if you crash.

But when is the last time you replaced your helmet?

Bike helmets are made from the same material as children's car seats.

According to experts, this material deteriorates over time, which makes them less effective at protecting you.

"Helmets should be replaced every three to five years, whether you've had an accident or not," Trek Bikes Wausau manager John Nowaczyk said. "All bike helmets are single impact. If you hit your head once, replace the helmet."

He also said that if you're questioning whether or not to replace your helmet, it's probably a good idea to get a new one.

If you can't remember when you purchased your helmet, you can look inside for a sticker with a manufacturing date.