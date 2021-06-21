Judge weighs whether to dismiss Georgia ballot review case

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is weighing whether to dismiss claims brought by a group of voters who allege that fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county resulted in the violation of their constitutional rights. He didn’t rule after a hearing on motions to dismiss Monday but said he plans to rule soon. The lawsuit alleges there’s evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. As part of the suit, the nine voters who filed it want to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots to see whether there are any that are illegitimate. Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk all filed motions to dismiss.