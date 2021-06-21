Foundation maintaining Native American culture in Northwoods

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- An arts foundation known for its workshops is giving people a chance to see Woodlands Native American culture in a new light.

"This was my wife's baby, so to speak," Dennis Robertson said.

He and Sue Robertson lead the efforts of Dillman's Creative Arts Foundation, which was started back in 1978 as a way to better their community.

About six months ago, Sue had the idea to bring community members together to learn about life on the reservation through the years.

"There are a lot of people that want to know more. How did the reservation start? How do people still keep their traditions?" she said.

Those are questions the Robertsons are hoping to answer through a series of workshops, the latest weaving together the reservation's history through art.

"I think more of this kind of interaction with people that have an experience living on the reservation, working on the reservation…you see different things," said Sue.

The four-day workshop started Sunday, continuing Monday with an interactive painting class, a film discussion, and making traditional earrings.

The Robertsons say enthusiasm has been high and reception has been mostly positive. They hope to make events like this more regular.

"That we can bring their crafts and their culture and their history and their music and their laughter to other people is a joy to us," Sue said.

"I just talked to someone this morning who says they wanted to be here when Wayne Valliere comes with his birch bark canoe, which is a big deal," Dennis said.

Sue says there are still spaces available on individual workshops the next few days.