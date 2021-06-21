Florida man guilty of killing girlfriend, disabled daughter

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A double-murder defendant in Florida who represented himself has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder. The jury reached a verdict for Ronnie Oneal III on Monday after four and a half hours of deliberations. During his closing arguments, O’Neal shouted at jurors and prosecutors, while acknowledging he killed his then-girlfriend. He has denied killing his disabled daughter and attempting to kill his son. The defendant is accusing the state of manipulating call logs and recordings for the night of the March 2018 killings. A state prosecutor called the claims “absurd.” Jurors will reconvene later this week to recommend life in prison or the death penalty.