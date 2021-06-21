Skip to Content

EU to slap new sanctions on Belarus, target its economy

3:53 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc’s foreign ministers are set to approve a fresh set of sanctions against scores of officials in Belarus and prepare a series of new measures aimed at hurting the country’s economy. The EU has ramped up sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term last August in elections slammed as fraudulent by the 27-nation bloc. They target people accused of electoral misconduct and responsibility for the police crackdown that followed. The ministers will also finalize a raft of sanctions aimed at Belarus’s economy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “these are going to hurt, going to hurt the economy of Belarus heavily.”

Associated Press

