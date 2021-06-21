Erdogan says Turkey and US entering ‘new era’ of relations

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish president says Turkey and the United States are now entering a “new era” in ties, after the allies’ relationship deteriorated in recent years over an array of issues. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan however, called for U.S. respect for Turkey’s sovereign rights — in an apparent reference to its decision to purchase a Russian weapons system — as well as support for Ankara’s fight against Syrian Kurdish groups it considers to be terrorists. Erdogan made the comments days after his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden since he took office. The met ion the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels.