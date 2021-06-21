Downtown Stevens Point filled with music during ‘Make Music Day’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Music filled the streets, alleyways, and squares of downtown Stevens Point Monday night.

The performances were all part of National Make Music Day.

CREATE Portage County was able to get nine different locations for artists of all ages to perform and music of all genres to be played.

"Performances don't need to be in a large scale for them to be beneficial for the community. We want to activate as many public spaces as we can and show that performances can happen on a small scale," said Chris Klesmith the project activator for CREATE.

The hope is to make the day of music an annual event.