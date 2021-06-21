Skip to Content

Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark finally has a reason to celebrate at the European Championship. Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored late goals to give Denmark a 4-1 victory over Russia and a spot in the round of 16. Denmark finished second in Group B after Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg. Denmark players finally celebrated in front of their raucous and jubilant supporters at Parken Stadium after the third and final home game of the tournament.

Associated Press

