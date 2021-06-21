D.C. E. falls just short of state, while softball team move one step closer
The brackets have really begun to narrow as fewer and fewer team's hopes of ending their season with a state title are alive.
Here are the scores from Monday's Sectional Semi-Final and Finals action.
BASEBALL - SECTIONAL FINAL
- D.C. Everest 0 Eau Claire Memorial 10 (5)
SOFTBALL - SECTIONAL SEMI-FINALS
- Pacelli 6 Almond-Bancroft 1
- Independence/Gilmanton 4 Columbus Catholic 3
- Blair Taylor 5 Marathon 4
- Iola-Scandinavia 4 Coleman 2
- Phillips 6 Northwoods/Solon Springs 4
- Witt-Birn 3 Amherst 2
- Merrill 9 Medford 6
- Marshfield 7 SPASH 4