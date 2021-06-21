Skip to Content

D.C. E. falls just short of state, while softball team move one step closer

The brackets have really begun to narrow as fewer and fewer team's hopes of ending their season with a state title are alive.

Here are the scores from Monday's Sectional Semi-Final and Finals action.

BASEBALL - SECTIONAL FINAL

  • D.C. Everest 0 Eau Claire Memorial 10 (5)

SOFTBALL - SECTIONAL SEMI-FINALS

  • Pacelli 6 Almond-Bancroft 1
  • Independence/Gilmanton 4 Columbus Catholic 3
  • Blair Taylor 5 Marathon 4
  • Iola-Scandinavia 4 Coleman 2
  • Phillips 6 Northwoods/Solon Springs 4
  • Witt-Birn 3 Amherst 2
  • Merrill 9 Medford 6
  • Marshfield 7 SPASH 4

