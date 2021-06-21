Check your reservation: American Airlines to cut nearly 1K flights

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- As more people take to the skies, one airline is canceling flights.

Currently, only one of Central Wisconsin Airport's three airlines is experiencing nationwide shortages: American Airlines.

American will be dropping about 1% of its scheduled daily flights for July.

While that might not seem like a lot, it means hundreds of flights will be impacted.

These disruptions stem from flights that were impacted by bad weather, which in turn worsened pilot shortages.

An official with CWA says that these cancellations should not impact any travelers out of central Wisconsin.

"There may be changes, that's why it's important to watch your itinerary," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director at Central Wisconsin Airport, "If you've got your email or your cell phone registered with your carrier, whoever it is, watch those notifications because if there are changes that's how they will communicate with you."

But passengers shouldn't panic.

"So you shouldn't have to do anything, if your flights already booked, you probably aren't going to have any impact," said Grefe, "But if there are impacts, watch notifications from the air carrier, emails, or text alerts and they will fix your schedule...they'll get you to where you need to go. Just watch if your flight times change slightly."

The cancellations come as the Transportation Security Administration says it screened 2.1 million people at airports across the country Sunday, which is the largest number since March of last year.

CWA currently has only 3 flights daily with American Airlines, all of which go to Chicago.