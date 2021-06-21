Aspirus partners with Taylor County to sponsor EMTs

Medford, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's a nationwide shortage of EMTs right now, and one county is teaming up with an area hospital to combat the problem.

Tanya Stickney is an advanced EMT who has been with Aspirus in Taylor County for two years. She was a student of the EMT sponsorship program.

"The aspect of thinking about needing to pay for it along with books and everything else, that can definitely hamper someone's decision not to take it," she said.

Taylor County pays for a student's books, tuition and national registry testing.

In exchange, newly qualified EMTs are asked to work in Taylor County for at least two years at four shifts per month.

"The community knows the people on the ambulance and the people on the ambulance know the community so they appreciate seeing familiar faces," Stickney said.

Officials hope this will combat the nationwide shortage of EMT workers, a problem that is made even worse in rural counties, where many EMS departments are partially or entirely made up of volunteers.

"If you do the math you can see that those EMTs are putting in a lot of hours on top of their other full time jobs that they work as well," said Jeff Nuernberger, EMS manager at Aspirus Medford and Taylor County Ambulance.

There's no cap on the number of students the county can sponsor. Stickney says anyone interested in the program should go for it.

"Besides the sponsorship, knowing you can help your community… go ahead and do it," she said.