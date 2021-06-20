Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The WRPD needs your help locating and identifying a hit and run crash vehicle, which happened earlier this afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids.

A legally parked, unattended vehicle, was struck by a Chevrolet truck with a trailer on 14th Street South near Chestnut Street. The driver of the striking vehicle backed up after crashing and then kept going.

The striking vehicle will have front, passenger-side damage.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8701 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Wood County Crime Stopper. WRPD Incident # 21-10404