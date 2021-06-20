Welcome To The “Astronomical” Summer

It is “officially” Summer, “Astronomically. Meteorologically, it is June 1st. In reality, it doesn’t matter much.

The difference between spring versus summer astronomically, is in March right at the spring equinox (March 20th, roughly), that was when the sun was pointing directly at the equator, so you're getting equal sunlight in the northern and southern hemisphere. Since then, over the last couple of months, the northern hemisphere has been kind of tilting a little bit more toward the sun each day, and now we get to June 20 (today), signifying the longest day of the year (roughly). We are tilting toward the sunlight, so we get more of it and that's why summer gets hotter. Generally speaking. The days start getting shorter now. Our sunrise has actually bet getting later since June 5th (a matter of seconds daily). Our sunsets will actually be getting later each day until June 25th. Overall day length is decreasing as of tomorrow. We won’t really notice it for awhile.

Roughly a "Normal" July Projected

Our average high temperatures will continue to increase until July 6th. We peak at 79 degrees for an average high that day, then go down from there.