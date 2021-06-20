Thunderstorms Likely This Evening

We have a Marginal and Slight severe weather risk this afternoon and evening for parts of our area. It is mainly south of Wausau. The most likely areas to see strong storms are Adams, southern Wood, southern Portage and Waushara County. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until 9 PM tonight for southwestern Wisconsin. Currently none of our counties are in the watch area.

We had a pleasant weekend. Sunny Saturday, a less humid high of 82. Today has been overcast and cooler. 70s. We received .03” of rain in Wausau early Saturday morning. Rain the rest of today off and on. There is likely to be some thunderstorms in part of the area.

Headlines: We will be tracking scattered, potentially strong thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. We will be a bit drier and cooler behind the cold front for Monday.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies with storms along a cold front this evening. Breaks in the clouds now and then after midnight. We will have a mostly cloudy day ahead for Monday. Tuesday-Wednesday look pretty sunny. Shower and thunderstorm potential Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances by percent are 80% tonight. 30% on Tuesday night and Thursday afternoon/evening.

Rain track is showing the potential for a significant amount of rain tonight. A quarter-half inch for Wausau. A thunderstorm could dump a higher amount.

Our temperature trend has us pretty cool Monday and Tuesday. 60s. We rebound back to above normal Wednesday and Thursday. Near normal Friday through next weekend.

An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. We won’t clear much behind the system. Winds will shift later to northwest. We will get breezy. Gusts close to 30 mph behind the front. Tonight’s low around 51.

Partly sunny Monday with breezy northwest winds 5-15 with gusts up to 30 mph. A cooler high of 61.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and a high near 70. We have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Sunny Wednesday and a high of 80.

Mostly sunny Thursday and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening and a high of 84.

Friday, a chance of showers and a high of 79.

