Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Wisconsin

NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) — A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city has turned himself into authorities in Wisconsin. Police didn’t immediately release details about where exactly Oen (Owen) Evan Nicholson ended up in Wisconsin and how got there after Friday’s wave of violence in the coastal city of North Bend. Officials in Oregon planned to have a press conference at 11 a.m. PDT. A pickup Nicholson is believed to have been driving was found crashed and burned in Oregon on Friday.