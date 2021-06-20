Photo shows Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, in Spain

A Dubai princess who has been the subject of concern from a United Nations panel after being seized trying to flee the sheikhdom in 2018 has appeared in a social media post that described her as being in Spain on a “European holiday.” The post early Monday shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at a Madrid airport. The photo’s pedestrian caption belies the fact that United Nations experts and human rights activists had called on Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter. Emirati officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.