Man arrested for arson at home of slain lawmaker’s relative

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested for arson in a December fire that killed the sister-in-law of a former Mississippi lawmaker. Former state Rep. Ashley Henley was found dead June 13 outside the same burned-out mobile home near Water Valley where Kristina Michelle Jones was found dead on Dec. 26. Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera tells local news outlets that Billy Brooks was arrested Friday on arson. However, Brooks was not charged in Jones’s death. Jubera says prosecutors will make a further statement Monday. WHBQ-TV reports Brooks lived across the street. He was jailed in Yalobusha County. It’s unclear if Brooks has a lawyer to speak for him or has seen a judge.