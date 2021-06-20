Father’s Day celebrated on the lake, on the town

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Some in our area chose to take Father's Day celebrations outside.

People could be seen fishing on the Wisconsin River Sunday morning, while others chose to spend their morning at brunch with family.

Places like Malarkey's in Wausau were fully booked for the occasion.

One street musician says today was special for him to play alongside a teenager taught by his father.

"For me, personally, I'm able to continue a tradition that I started with my father. To be able to have a sense of continuity on Father's Day, it has that little something special," Justin Zopel said.

He also says they played last Sunday and plan to have more performances in downtown Wausau throughout the summer.