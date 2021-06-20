Driver rams racing cyclists in Arizona, 6 critically injured

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man driving a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring six riders. The driver was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after fleeing the crash scene Saturday and being shot by police outside a nearby hardware store in the mountain town of Show Low about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. He wasn’t identified Four of the injured riders were hospitalized in critical condition with two others were in critical but stable condition as of Saturday. One was flown to a hospital near Phoenix. Authorities didn’t immediately provide any updates Sunday.