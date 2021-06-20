Colorado’s Tapia puts 16-game hit streak on the line against Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (39-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-42, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +115, Brewers -134; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Raimel Tapia is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Colorado readies to play Milwaukee.

The Rockies are 25-15 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .331.

The Brewers have gone 19-14 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .310.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Trevor Richards secured his second victory and Willy Adames went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Tyler Kinley registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.70 ERA

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), German Marquez: (cramps), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Mychal Givens: (back), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.