Campaigning for chickens in Rib Mountain, despite other disputes

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- A petition to allow chickens in Rib Mountain backyards has gained traction, despite a history of controversy in the area.

"So I decided that now would be the perfect time to start up trying to bring chickens to Rib Mountain, since I have nothing to do," petition organizer Emily Ramthun said.

In between searching for jobs after graduation, she wanted to create momentum for this cause, after being told there was no town ordinance in place for them a few years ago.

Wausau narrowly passed an ordinance in 2017, where residents can own hens, not roosters.

Plover has one where chickens are not allowed, and voted last week to maintain that stance.

"It has a lot more benefits than nuisances and the cons of having chickens would be," Ramthun said.

One person that did not want to appear on camera feels chickens are more suited for the country than suburban neighborhoods.

Ramthun says she's been met with similar opposition to what Wausau faced in 2017 saying people are concerned about noise and the smell in the area.

As for noise, Ramthun is proposing something similar to Wausau's ordinance, recommending hens, not their louder male counterparts.

"Based on the size of Rib Mountain and how close the houses are together, we wouldn't want our neighbors to be annoyed or disband the neighborly aspect," she said.

Ramthun has already surpassed her original goal of 50 signatures on her petition, with more steps still to come.

"It's really right now making sure that we get those signatures to show a lot of interest," she said.

Ramthun also says she plans to submit her petition to town officials soon with potential public comment opportunities in the future.