Wausau’s first Juneteenth celebration ‘a long time coming’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Whitewater Music Hall in downtown Wausau hosted the city's first official Juneteenth celebration, where many came out to celebrate not just a new holiday, but as President Joe Biden put it, progress.

"All Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we've come, but the distance we have to travel, too," Biden said Thursday, signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that day, making Saturday a federal holiday.

"It's a long time coming," Marathon County Supervisor William Harris said.

June 19th marks the day the final American slaves got word they were freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was signed.

For Chloe Jones, who came to the celebration to show off her art, Juneteenth marks one more step towards preserving Black history.

"So now that it's happening today and it's a real federal holiday, you can't cut out this part of Black history because we're living it," Jones said.

One area where the last slaves were freed was in Texas; Harris has family from there.

Seeing Juneteenth as a day for more to learn about American history, he says it's exciting.

"To see it come forward as a national holiday and have overwhelming support on both sides of the aisle, I thought was just wonderful," Harris said.

The celebration included food trucks, art, and an official proclamation from Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Despite all that, Jones adding the message of a celebration like Saturday's is to listen to people, despite what others have to say.

"I almost feel like there are going to be a lot of people out there that aren't a fan of this whole thing, but that's why we're here," she said.

Juneteenth is the first new national holiday since President Ronald Reagan made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday in 1983.