Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 5:57AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Clintonville, or 13 miles southwest of Shawano, moving east at 55
mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Clintonville, Pulaski, Black Creek, Embarrass, Bellevue
Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Oneida, De Pere and Howard.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.