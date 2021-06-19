Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 5:57AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Clintonville, or 13 miles southwest of Shawano, moving east at 55

mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Clintonville, Pulaski, Black Creek, Embarrass, Bellevue

Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Oneida, De Pere and Howard.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.