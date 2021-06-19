Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 4:43AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bevent, or 21 miles southeast of Wausau, moving east at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shawano, Clintonville, Bevent, Wittenberg, Embarrass, Navarino

Wildlife Area, Keshena, Belle Plaine, Angelica and Bonduel.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.