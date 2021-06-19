Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 4:43AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 4:43AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bevent, or 21 miles southeast of Wausau, moving east at 55 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Shawano, Clintonville, Bevent, Wittenberg, Embarrass, Navarino
Wildlife Area, Keshena, Belle Plaine, Angelica and Bonduel.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Green Bay.