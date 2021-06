At 430 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fremont, or 11 miles east of Waupaca, moving east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail and winds to 45 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Appleton, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly,

Fremont, Northern Lake Winnebago, Darboy and High Cliff State Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.