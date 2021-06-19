Southwest US states bake, wildfire threatens Arizona towns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Southwest U.S. continued to bake, and weather forecasters kept warnings in effect for excessive heat in Arizona and Nevada at least through the weekend. High temperature marks didn’t fall Saturday, but Phoenix reached a sweltering high of 115 degrees at Sky Harbor International Airport and Las Vegas hit 111 degrees at McCarran International Airport. Both were 3 degrees shy of records for the date. In Arizona, fire officials blamed the extreme heat for the spread of a wildfire near the mountain towns of Strawberry and Pine, east of Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff. Officials reported zero containment and scheduled a virtual community meeting late Saturday.