Skip to Content

Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

9:45 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match. West Midlands Police said four people were injured. The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night. A man and a woman in their 20s are being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries, and two women for less serious injuries. Police say they believe it was “a targeted attack” and are searching for the driver.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content