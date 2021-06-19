Much of northwestern Wisconsin under red flag fire warning

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service has placed much of northwestern Wisconsin under a red flag fire warning due to very low humidity and gusty winds. The red flag warning has been issued for St. Croix, Polk, Burnett, Barron, Washburn, Sawyer, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties. Weather Service meteorologist Lee Britt says one of the triggers for a red flag fire warning is when relative humidity drops below 25 percent. In some parts of northwestern Wisconsin, it’s closer to 20 percent. Britt says residents should check with local officials before planning any campfires.