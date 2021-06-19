High-flying club attracting novices to professionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Drones and planes took center stage Saturday morning, with the Wausau R/C Club hosting a flying event at Sunnyvale Park.

People of all skill levels, including trained professionals, had a chance to get on the controller and show off their aerodynamics.

One club member says Saturday's event helps his desire for passing knowledge off to others.

"We love teaching. We have a passion for it. Any time we can get new folks…that's great," Mike Carson said.

The R/C Club meets Monday nights. Carson says they typically try to do similar larger events throughout the summer.