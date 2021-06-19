Father’s Day Showers Likely

We had a beautiful last day of spring with a good deal of sun and warm temperatures. Now as we head into the first day of the summer season, a cold front is going to move into the area causing showers and storms and dropping the temperature below average for the first time this month.

This Evening: Partly cloudy and pleasantly comfortable.

Highs: Near 80 Wind: NW 5 - 8

Tonight: Mostly clear to start then increasing clouds.

Low: 56 Wind: NW to SE 5 - 8

Sunday (Fathers Day/First Day of Astronomical Summer): Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and t-storms likely after midday.

High: 74 Wind: SSE 5 - 10

Monday: Much cooler. Partly cloudy and breezy with a sprinkle possible.

High: 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and still cool. 30% chance of showers or t-storms at night.

High: 68

If you have any Father's Day plans, you may want to get them out of the way sooner rather than later. There is an approaching cold front that is projected to move into the north-central Wisconsin area around noon which will bring widespread showers and storms to the area throughout the afternoon and evening. The southern half of the area from Marathon county and below is at a level 1 risk for severe storms that could develop in the early evening hours. The main risk right now is gusty winds and hail.

Additionally, Sunday is the Summer Solstice which means it will have the longest daylight hours of the year with the sun rising as early as 5:11 and setting as late as 8:48.

Any showers and storms will quickly taper off in the overnight hours, but the effects of the cold front will be very noticeable to start the workweek. Monday and Tuesday are forecast well below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s. While this isn't terribly cool, you will most likely want a light jacket or a sweatshirt in the morning and late evening hours to be comfortable. While Tuesday will be nice and dry with plenty of sunshine, there is a decent chance for showers overnight into Wednesday.

From Wednesday onward, there is a small chance of showers each day and the daytime highs should gradually increase as well. As of right now, the next significant precipitation event will fall on Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and Happy Father's Day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-June 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1972 - Hurricane Agnes moved onshore near Cape San Blas FL with wind gusts to 80 mph, and exited Maine on the 26th. There were 117 deaths, mainly due to flooding from North Carolina to New York State, and total damage was estimated at more than three billion dollars. Up to 19 inches of rain deluged western Schuylkill County PA. The rains of Hurricane Agnes resulted in one of the greatest natural disasters in U.S. history. Agnes caused more damage than all other tropical cyclones in the previous six years combined (which included Celia and Camille). (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)