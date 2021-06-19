Cold, flu cases return as people unmask

As people take off masks and see each other again, doctors are noticing a rise in cases of the common cold.

Doctors say there are always viruses spreading, no matter the time of year. So, even though we're not in peak cold and flu season, you can still get sick.

Summer colds are not unusual, because viruses can still come out when it's not cold out.

"None of that is abnormal, what we are seeing is it just returning a little bit back to that normal because we're unmasked, we're sneezing on each other, maybe we're not washing our hands as well as we should," said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Preva Health. "It goes to show you that covering your sneeze and washing your hands can do us some good whether it's COVID, or a variety of other viruses."

Doctors say the same practices used to stop the spread of the coronavirus will also help avoid a cold or the flu.