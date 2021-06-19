Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says that Champ, the older of the family’s two dogs, has died “peacefully at home.” The German shepherd was 13. The president and first lady Jill Biden got Champ from a breeder after Biden was elected vice president in 2008. Since then Champ has been a fixture at both the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory and now the White House. The Bidens say in a statement that Champ “was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.” Champ’s passing leaves the Bidens with their younger German shepherd, Major. The Bidens are expected to bring a cat to the White House sometime soon.