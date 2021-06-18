Virus rule extension endangers Euro 2020 final at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — UEFA is in talks with the British government about allowing foreign fans to fly into London for games in the latter stages of the European Championship. European soccer’s governing body has a contingency plan which involves taking the semifinals and final to Budapest if an agreement cannot be reached with authorities in London about the entry for fans. Plans to lift more coronavirus restrictions in England this month have been paused until July 19. Tourists from all participating countries have to quarantine for at least five days when entering Britain at the moment. The Euro 2020 semifinals and final are scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium from July 6-11.