Special Weather Statement until FRI 11:00 AM CDT

Special Weather Statement until FRI 11:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON…
West winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph, relative humidity values
dropping to near 20 percent and temperatures in the low 80s will
result in near-critical fire weather conditions across northern
Wisconsin this afternoon.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the
fire could quickly get out of control. Care should also be taken
with campfires and smoking material.
Be aware of burning restrictions by checking
dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and be sure to
report any wildfires by dialing 911.