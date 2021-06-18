Special Weather Statement until FRI 11:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS

AFTERNOON…

West winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph, relative humidity values

dropping to near 20 percent and temperatures in the low 80s will

result in near-critical fire weather conditions across northern

Wisconsin this afternoon.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Care should also be taken

with campfires and smoking material.

Be aware of burning restrictions by checking

dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and be sure to

report any wildfires by dialing 911.