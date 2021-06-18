Residents weigh-in on where they want to see surplus of state dollars go

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Badger State has more money than expected to play with in the next budget.

Now the question is, what do we do with it?

The amount that even state offices didn't expect.

$4.4 billion dollars more than what they were planning for, thanks to tax revenues.

One area where residents want to see more money go, infrastructure, particularly local roads and freeways. They say improvements can go a long way.

"You know with the four-billion dollar surplus I think the state could invest some of that in the street and roads situations we have locally and state wide. You know we've been very fortunate over the years to have funding for things like the freeway that goes around Wausau," said Richard Anklam of Wausau.

Other areas where people want to see the money go to are education and healthcare. Some people also want that money to go to a tax cut.

"We paid it, it's our money might as well, cause if you let them keep it they'll just waste it anyway, so they might as well give it back to us," said Cecil Wold of Schofield.



Residents also say that they don't want the state to rush and spend the money all at once.

Having it be spent over the next few years down the road.

While tax revenues are up, state offices say that an increase to the amount of money they'll have in their budget will also be due to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.