Point’s Roisin Willis prepares for Olympic trials

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area athlete is just one step closer to her life long goal all the while being only a junior in high school.

Stevens Point's Roisin Willis is set to compete in the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon next week in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

"This is the best opportunity i've had in my life to run fast, so I definitely want to use this opportunity to do the best i can do," said Willis.

Willis qualified for the trial back in March, when she broke the nations record for fastest 800 meter time.

While her lofty goals aer unfolding in front of her, they have not come without their sacrifices. The SPASH junior has had to skip out on some of her team meet to make time for other training.

Willis said, "I love my team and I love running 4x400 or running an individual for my teams but knowing what I have next week makes me excited and makes it worth it having to sit out a few races this season."

This meet will be different that her biggest of the past. Some of her competition are olympians, other hopefully and many she's only ever seen on a TV screen.

"it's definitely going to be an adjustment running against some of my idols for the first time … there's so many women I look up to and now I have to compete on the line against them."

While Roisin has her eyes set on gold, the flag she'd display on her back is equally as important.

"To represent my country is one of my biggest goals in track."

Roisin's first trail will be Thursday, June 24th.