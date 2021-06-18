U.S. general: ‘wildfire of terrorism’ on march in Africa

TAN-TAN, Morocco (AP) — A senior U.S. general has warned that the “wildfire of terrorism” is sweeping across a band of Africa and needs the attention of the world. He spoke Friday at the close of large U.S.-led war games with American, African and European troops. African Lion, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller exercises held in Tunisia and in Senegal. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of the U.S. Africa Command, praised the work accomplished, and painted a dark picture of threats besetting parts of the African continent. He noted deadly attacks by al-Qaida- and Islamic State-linked jihadis and al-Shabab. “All of them are on the march,” he said.