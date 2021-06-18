Just become a new Dad? There’s a boot camp to help with Fatherhood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're just a few-days from father's day and UW Health wants to help new dads.

It's called "Daddy Boot Camp" a one-time, 3-hour workshop offered to Dads-To-Be.

They get to ask other dads about their experiences and no questions are off limits.

It can be an intimate experience with only a few in each group which include first-time fathers with their babies, veteran dads, and a facilitator.

"So this is a class or a workshop that's focused on fathers and it's run by fathers for fathers so they actually get to kind of interview dads that just had their first child," said Will Housley, program director, bootcamp for new dads.

New dads or Dads-To-Be can register for the course here.