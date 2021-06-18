Judge denies bid to move trial over white nationalist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to move the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally out of Charlottesville. U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon rejected motions by the defendants asking that the trial be moved to either Lynchburg or Roanoke. In a ruling Friday, Moon noted that many of the plaintiffs lived, worked and studied in Charlottesville, where they allege they were injured. Violent street clashes broke out on Aug. 12, 2017, before a man fascinated with Adolf Hitler plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. A woman was killed. Lawyers for victims of the violence sued several far-right extremist groups and individuals from the event.