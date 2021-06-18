Dog owners able to test their dog’s speed this weekend

ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Dog owners are able to test their dog's speed this weekend.

Paper Cities Kennel Club is holding FAST Coursing Ability Tests(CAT) at Elderon Park South through this weekend.

The test is a timed 100-yard dish in which the dog chases a lure.

The dogs can get American Kennel Club(AKC) titles based on the points that are earned.

Points are earned based on a combination of miles per hour and handicap which is based on the dog's height.

"You know a lot of them have a prey drive so they like to chase that little thing that little lure they call it that goes racing across there you see a lot of them chasing that. Other ones you know they got the owners at the other end some of them just wanna come to their mom or their dad," said Sue Webber the field chairman with the club.

AKC keeps rankings of the top 20 fastest dogs by breeds.

The FAST CAT test is open to dogs of all breeds and day of registration is $25.

The dog runs on Saturday and Sunday start at 9 a.m. both days.